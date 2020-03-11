CAUW bracing for coronavirus impact on nonprofit sector

With global disruption and economic slowdowns resulting from the spread of COVID-19, the Capital Area United Way—which helps sustain many of the area’s safety net organizations—is bracing for challenges in the months to come.

President and CEO George Bell says CAUW potentially faces threats on two fronts: Individual and corporate donations will likely decrease if businesses are negatively impacted by the virus at a time when the need for social services provided by the nonprofit sector increases.

“When you look at businesses that may shut down for a time or experience a slowdown and then you look at the stock market losses, that could impact budgets we have already made,” says Bell, who discussed his concerns at a meeting Tuesday with the CAUW finance committee. “It could also affect peoples’ willingness to give in the next campaign at a time when there is additional demand for the services that some of our front-line organizations provide.”

Though CAUW’s 2019 workplace giving campaign saw the reversal of a years-long decline in contributions, overall donations to the agency—which then distributes funds to needy nonprofits throughout the community—are far below where they were just a few years ago.

In 2018, the CAUW workplace giving campaign raised some $6.2 million, compared with $9 million as recently as 2014. Numbers for 2019 are still being finalized but are expected to be slightly ahead of 2018’s figures, says Bell, who is still waiting for three large employers to finalize their contribution amounts.

Another concern that comes with the coronavirus is the impact of school closures, which could become a reality sooner rather than later.

“That’s always a concern for kids who rely on free or reduced lunch,” he says. “So that’s something we’re starting to think about and just watching very closely.”

More immediately, Bell expects the governor’s office to activate the 2-1-1 crisis information line by the end of the week. The informational and referral line is a program of United Way Worldwide and has specific information for each United Way area. In times of crisis and disaster, the line becomes an official source of information utilized by the governor’s office.

“They will disseminate information to us that we can put out to the community about what resources and assets are available,” he says.