Career coaching industry grows as college grads struggle to find jobs

A growing number of affluent parents are investing heavily in career coaching to help their college-age children secure jobs in an increasingly competitive entry-level market, Bloomberg writes.

What was once a niche service has become a booming industry, with families paying anywhere from a few hundred dollars per hour to packages ranging from $3,000 to $10,000, and in some cases more than $30,000 for intensive support.

Coaches assist with résumé building, internship strategy, interview preparation and networking, often working with students as early as their freshman year. The trend reflects a shift in parental anxiety from college admissions to post-graduation employment as many recent graduates struggle to land positions.

The surge in demand is also reshaping the coaching industry, with a growing share of professionals now focused on students and new graduates. For many families, the cost is viewed as a strategic investment tied to the rising price of college and the pressure to secure a strong return in the job market.

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