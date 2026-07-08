Carbon capture continues to expand globally despite mounting opposition

Global energy and research consulting firm Wood Mackenzie reports that carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, is expected to expand significantly, with global capacity projected to grow from roughly 91 million metric tons per year today to about 3 billion metric tons annually by 2060, Pipeline and Gas Journal reports.

While new project announcements have slowed, projects already underway continue to advance, with construction-stage capacity rising 9% and advanced development projects increasing 23% from late 2025 to early 2026.

The industry still faces major challenges, including permitting delays, infrastructure limitations, uncertain policy support and community opposition. Louisiana has become a focal point in that debate, as proposed carbon capture infrastructure has drawn increased public scrutiny despite the state’s long history with oil and gas development and energy production.

The controversy highlights the broader challenge of balancing industrial decarbonization goals with local concerns about safety, land use and long-term impacts.

Despite these challenges, Wood Mackenzie says CCUS remains one of the few commercially viable options for reducing emissions from hard-to-abate industries such as cement, steel and fertilizer manufacturing. The technology may also become more important in power generation, particularly as carbon capture equipped natural gas plants compete with other forms of reliable low-carbon energy.

Pipeline and Gas Journal has the full story.