Capitol Views: Tax committee moves several proposals to floor

All of the Louisiana Legislature’s standing committees that address tax and budget issues met today, yielding a flurry of policy actions that collectively set the stage for potential floor votes in the House and Senate. With adjournment set for Thursday, June 8, and the session entering its second half, the rest of this week could host the same sense of urgency.

The House Ways and Means Committee led the pack and advanced several proposals meant to give the lower chamber options for raising revenue, as well as giving it up in some cases. Committee members, however, didn’t take any actual votes today, but rather sent bills to the House floor based on there being no objections.

House Bill 609 by Rep. Jay Morris III, R-Monroe, would generate $196 million next fiscal year by permanently extending the removal of certain state sales tax exemptions. Those temporary suspensions were added in 2016 and are set to expire in 2018. Another $11 million could be saved under House Bill 637 by Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, which would repeal the income tax credit now allowed for payments to Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Rep. Chris Broadwater, R-Hammond, has another set of bills (House Bills 651 and 653) that would raise $29 million combined for the state by either eliminating a select number of corporate income tax credits and deductions or making permanent previous reductions that were intended to fall off the books.

It’s unknown how much of an appetite the full House will have such bills, with many conservatives arguing the state has a spending—and not a revenue—problem. For those seeking more of a structural change, a comprehensive rewrite of Louisiana’s tax laws can be found in Rep. Barry Ivey’s House Bill 355, an omnibus measure that was likewise sent to the floor for further debate.

Some of the measures that came up today would actually result in the state losing money, like House Bill 153 by Broadwater, which would restore the net operating loss tax break. That would amount to a $146 million hit.

One of the items on the agenda for Ways and Means tomorrow is House Bill 648 by Rep. Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville, which focuses on a flatter corporate structure by implementing a variation of a gross margins tax. Havard told committee members that his bill has been heavily rewritten in an effort to forge a compromise with critics.

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.