Capitol Views: Debate over construction priorities to start soon

With a 6 p.m. bill filing deadline approaching, it appears the Legislature will be seeing double this session when it comes to the annual construction budget.

While it’s arguably one of the most important bills lawmakers take up each year, the construction budget, known more formally as the capital outlay bill, had not yet been made public as of early this afternoon.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, said he would be filing House Bill 2 at some point today, adding that the bill will mirror the capital outlay plan the administration recently drafted. That plan helps fund a variety of infrastructure projects statewide, ranging from roads and bridges to park upgrades and water control structures.

Passing the bill, though, is only the beginning of the process. The state Bond Commission gets the final say on how projects can proceed, based on an agenda that’s drafted by the administration using the capital outlay bill approved by lawmakers.

What’s different in this regular session is that Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger, D-New Orleans, will be carrying a separate capital outlay bill that likewise hosts Gov. John Bel Edwards’ construction priorities. That means there will be two construction budgets in the process this session.

Last year’s regular session adjourned without the Legislature passing a capital outlay bill, which forced lawmakers to take up the construction budget during the second special session. Leger had a backup measure filed in that special session as well—just in case House Bill 2 got stuck in the process.

This go around Abramson said he expects his House Bill 2 to emerge from the session with only minimal changes. Out of an abundance of caution, however, the governor and his allies still wanted Leger’s legislation available as a fallback option.

—Jeremy Alford

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative regular session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.