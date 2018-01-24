Capital One shuttering downtown Baton Rouge branch, two other Louisiana locations

Capital One Bank is closing its downtown Main Office branch on the first floor of One American Place, a company spokesman confirmed today, along with two other Louisiana branches.

The downtown branch and the associated drive-up will close on Friday, April 27, Capital One spokesman Steven Thorpe says in an email. The firm’s offices on the 17th and 18th floors of One American Place, where non-branch banking associates work, will remain open. Employees at the closed branch, adds Thorpe, will continue working at other branches.

Also slated for closure at the end of April: branches in Metairie and in Covington.

“The closure of (the Baton Rouge branch) was a business decision based upon the long-term cost, real estate and customer needs of this market location,” Thorpe says.

The bank, he adds, uses customer-usage patterns and growth projections to determine which branches to close, and the company regularly reviews its network.

There will be no changes to customers’ accounts with the closure.

Capital One relocated its offices and downtown branch to One American Place in 2012, moving from the eight-story building at 440 Third St.

The move comes less than three years after reported cost-cutting layoffs by the firm, including eliminating all assistant branch manager positions throughout the state. Also in 2015, the company closed five branches in the greater New Orleans area.

—Sam Karlin