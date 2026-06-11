Can UNO remain a research university under LSU?

The University of New Orleans’ transition back into the LSU System has created uncertainty about the institution’s future direction, particularly regarding its role as a research university, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The move is being presented as a way to improve the university’s financial stability, strengthen enrollment and better position it for long-term success. However, important questions remain unanswered about how UNO will fit within the LSU System and whether it will continue to prioritize research at the same level it has in recent years.

“I think that faculty is committed to remaining and keeping the [research] status,” says Wade Rousse, LSU System President. “From my perspective, from the system level, I worry about finances, so we are 100% focused on how do we increase revenue, how do we manage expenses.”

Research universities play a unique role in higher education by supporting graduate programs, conducting funded research projects, attracting faculty with specialized expertise and contributing to economic development through innovation and partnerships. UNO has developed research programs in areas that are important to the New Orleans region and the state, making its research mission a significant part of its identity.

Faculty members and other stakeholders have expressed concerns that the transition could lead to a reduction in research activity or a shift in institutional priorities. They worry that if research becomes less central to UNO’s mission, the university could face challenges in attracting grant funding, recruiting and retaining top faculty, supporting graduate students, and maintaining its academic reputation.

Research classification also influences how universities are perceived nationally and can affect competitiveness for certain funding opportunities.

At the same time, supporters of the transition argue that becoming part of the LSU System could provide new opportunities for collaboration and access to resources that may help the university address ongoing financial and enrollment challenges. They contend that a stronger system affiliation could improve operational efficiency and create pathways for growth.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.