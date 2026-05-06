Can Baton Rouge become a music city again?

Baton Rouge has long been known as a football town, but local leaders are betting the Capital City can reclaim its place as a live music destination, too.

A new feature from 225 Magazine explores how projects like Death Valley Live and LSU’s proposed $428 million arena could help lure major touring acts back to Baton Rouge after decades of losing out to cities like New Orleans and Lafayette.

The story highlights the economic stakes behind live entertainment, with Visit Baton Rouge estimating Zach Bryan’s recent Tiger Stadium concert generated $25.1 million in local impact. It also dives into the city’s rich concert history, when artists like Elvis, Elton John and the Rolling Stones regularly packed the PMAC.

But today’s challenges are more complex, from venue limitations and promoter competition to changing tour logistics.

Even so, tourism officials, venue operators and LSU leaders say Baton Rouge still has the ingredients to become a stronger stop on the touring circuit—if the city can capitalize on momentum already building.

The future of Baton Rouge’s touring music scene may be cloudy, but it’s not bleak.

225 has the full story.