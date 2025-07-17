Can an updated Opportunity Zone program spur investment in rural areas?

Republicans are revamping the Opportunity Zones program with a rural focus, betting that bigger tax breaks will spur investment in America’s overlooked small towns, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Signed into law July 4 as part of what President Trump called a “one big, beautiful bill,” the updated program makes Opportunity Zones permanent and introduces targeted incentives for sparsely populated regions. Modeled after the 2017 version that drew $85 billion mostly to urban areas, Opportunity Zones 2.0 aims to correct that imbalance—rural communities previously attracted just 8.5% of investments.

Changes include stripping governors of the power to select wealthier adjacent neighborhoods and requiring expanded IRS data reporting to track outcomes. While the original program spurred developments like affordable housing in Pennsylvania and a business hub in Los Angeles, rural advocates hope the new version delivers similar results in their communities.

