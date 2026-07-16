Bureaucracy, technology setbacks delay rollout of Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro

Google has reportedly delayed the release of Gemini 3.5 Pro, its flagship AI model, by several months as it works to improve its capabilities, particularly in coding, Bloomberg reports.

The delay has frustrated engineers, AI researchers and managers, many of whom worry that Google is losing its competitive edge as rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic continue to release models that surpass Gemini’s capabilities, especially for software development.

According to current and former employees, Google’s complex organizational structure, multiple layers of stakeholders and overlapping AI coding initiatives across divisions, including DeepMind, Google Cloud, Android and consumer product teams, have slowed product development despite the company’s efforts to accelerate innovation.

Recent attempts to improve Gemini’s coding performance by updating its training data reportedly produced disappointing results. Google is also testing Gemini 3.5 Pro with partners while working with the U.S. government on AI model testing and broader safety standards before its release.

Internally, the company is reorganizing its AI efforts by consolidating coding tools under its Antigravity platform, forming dedicated AI coding teams and expecting engineers to increasingly use AI-generated code, although competition for computing resources remains a bottleneck. Employee frustration over Google’s pace and position in the AI race has contributed to some researchers leaving for rival AI labs.

Meanwhile, customer feedback on Gemini 3.5 Flash has been mixed. Some users, including Figma, praise the model for balancing speed and quality, while others, such as education platform Platzi, say it is slower, more expensive than previous versions and less capable than competing models like Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Bloomberg has the full story.