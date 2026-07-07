Build EBR launches facade improvement program for Plank Road businesses

Build EBR is introducing a new grant initiative designed to help small businesses and commercial property owners enhance the appearance of properties along the Plank Road corridor.

Funded through the JPMorgan Chase AdvancingCities Grant, the Front Door Refresh Facade Improvement Program is the final implementation initiative tied to the Reimagine Plank Road Master Plan and aims to create a more attractive and economically resilient commercial corridor.

The program’s initial phase will focus on properties between North 22nd Street and Clayton Street, where Build EBR hopes to create a visible concentration of improvements that encourages additional private investment.

Eligible projects include storefront renovations, exterior painting and façade restoration, signage upgrades, awnings and canopies, landscaping, accessibility improvements and other approved exterior enhancements.

Front Door Refresh also provides grant funding, technical assistance and project support throughout the process, making it easier for businesses to participate. Applications will be accepted from July 7 through Sept. 30, 2026, with projects evaluated based on corridor impact, project readiness, program priorities and overall community benefit.