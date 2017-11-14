BREW kicks off in downtown Baton Rouge

The seventh annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week got underway this morning in downtown Baton Rouge with a discussion on women in business led by leadership coach Dima Ghawi.

BREW runs through Thursday, with today’s events wrapping up with an opening night celebration beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Shaw Center. Other panel discussions today will include one on branding led by Red Six Media, another on securing business contracts led by Jones Walker experts, and NewAperio CEO Logan Leger will lead a panel on e-commerce and agile software development.

Attendees today also will hear discussions on how to negotiate with investors, learn about social entrepreneurship with Sarah Broome of THRIVE Academy and Dustin LaFont of Front Yard Bikes, and Jones Walker will give a presentation on business structure and tax filings.

Due to growing demand this year, BREW organizers closed registration Monday afternoon. Those already registered are encouraged to visit the conference app or website to select the sessions they want to attend, as many events already have a waiting list.

This year’s BREW will feature two keynote speakers on Wednesday: cyber security expert Jeff Moulton and marketing guru Ryan Holiday. BREW wraps up Thursday with this year’s final PitchBR competition, featuring the CEOs of SellSwipe, The Healing Sole and Aqua Pak.

—Annie Ourso Landry