Black women lead fastest-growing segment of US entrepreneurs

Black women are launching businesses at a faster rate than any other demographic in the U.S., driven in part by layoffs, stalled promotions and a corporate environment many say feels increasingly inhospitable, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The number of Black women-owned businesses rose about 13% last year, according to research from Wells Fargo and Ventureneer, even as unemployment among Black women has climbed and advancement in corporate leadership roles has slowed.

Many entrepreneurs say starting their own ventures offers more control and long-term opportunity than traditional career paths. Former corporate professionals are launching companies in industries ranging from consulting and media production to fragrance and marketing advisory services. Yet the path remains challenging. Access to venture capital remains limited, with Black-owned startups receiving just 0.3% of total U.S. venture funding in 2025.

Even so, many founders say the independence and ability to build something of their own outweigh the financial and operational hurdles.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.