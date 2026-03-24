Bill would allow more officials to carry guns inside the state Capitol 

A Louisiana lawmaker is pushing to expand who can carry concealed firearms inside the state Capitol, potentially extending the privilege beyond legislators and the attorney general to other statewide elected officials, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Under the proposal, the governor, lieutenant governor and others could carry weapons, along with one designated staff member each, provided they complete annual law enforcement training certification. The bill also includes new restrictions, barring firearms from legislative chambers and committee rooms.

Supporters say the measure aligns with broader gun laws in the state, while critics may question security implications. The proposal has already advanced through committee without opposition, signaling a smoother path forward as lawmakers weigh changes to Capitol security policies.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.