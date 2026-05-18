Bill that shields energy firms from climate claims advances to full Senate

Louisiana lawmakers are moving closer to shielding fossil fuel companies and other entities from climate-related liability claims under a bill headed to the full Senate this week, The Center Square writes.

House Bill 804, dubbed the Louisiana Energy Protection Act, would bar civil lawsuits seeking damages for personal injury, property damage or economic losses explicitly tied to greenhouse gas emissions and broader climate change impacts.

Supporters, including bill sponsor Rep. Brett Geymann and industry groups, argue the measure is a preemptive defense against a growing wave of climate litigation seen in other states, warning that businesses, landowners and even public agencies could be swept into costly legal fights. Opponents, however, say the bill is overly broad and could create unintended loopholes for companies facing more traditional pollution or contamination claims.

An amendment added in committee exempts lawsuits already filed before the law takes effect, addressing concerns about active litigation.

The proposal reflects Louisiana’s continued effort to protect its energy sector as climate-related legal and regulatory battles intensify nationwide.

Read more from The Center Square.