Bill proposes earlier start to legislative sessions

A proposal by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, is sparking debate over how, and when, Louisiana’s Legislature should conduct its work.

House Bill 752, advanced by a House committee on Tuesday, aims to significantly reshape the state’s legislative calendar and the constitutional framework that governs it.

At the heart of the bill is a proposed constitutional amendment to shift the start date of Louisiana’s legislative session.

Currently, the session begins in March or April each year and lasts into June.

HB752 would move the start date to the second Monday in January, and the last day would be no later than May 1 unless two-thirds of the lawmakers vote to extend the session.

While that change alone is notable, the broader intent of the bill is to grant lawmakers, who serve part time, more control over their own schedule by transferring certain constitutional mandates into joint legislative rules.

Green argues that the current system is too rigid.

“How we govern ourselves as a Legislature, I think, should be strictly up to us,” he said, emphasizing that the bill is less about locking in a specific calendar and more about creating flexibility.

Green repeatedly described the bill as “a conversation starter,” signaling openness to revisions as it moves through the legislative process. Two-thirds of lawmakers—and the state’s voters–must approve constitutional amendments.

Louisiana’s Constitution currently dictates many aspects of legislative sessions, including timing and duration. Green believes those provisions are overly restrictive and that shifting them to joint rules, which lawmakers can modify more easily, would modernize the system.

Supporters say the flexibility could improve both the quality of legislation and the lives of lawmakers.

One practical concern raised during discussions is the impact of the current calendar on legislators with school-aged children, who must arrange child care during sessions that extend outside the academic year.

Under HB752, the state would still maintain its alternating regular and fiscal sessions. However, legislators could gain more freedom to decide when and how often they meet.

Green stresses that he is not committed to a specific start date, only to the idea that sessions should begin earlier and operate with greater adaptability.

The proposal drew a mix of support and skepticism from legislators.

Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, emerged as one of the bill’s strongest backers, arguing that more time could lead to more thoughtful policymaking. He even floated a more ambitious long-term vision, a session stretching from January to August, with lawmakers meeting one week per month.

Other members, however, raised logistical concerns about the proposed changes.

Rep. Foy Bryan Gadberry, R-West Monroe, and Rep. Wilford Carter Sr., D-Lake Charles, both questioned whether extending or shifting the session would create unnecessary complications. Gadberry argued that 119 days is too long, preferring to keep the 60-day framework.

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