Bill Cassidy’s political gambles head to the ballot

As Sen. Bill Cassidy fights for his political life in Louisiana’s Republican primary, a new question is taking center stage: Do voters reward pragmatism, or punish political independence?

A new Louisiana Illuminator profile examines Cassidy’s balancing act after nearly 12 years in the Senate, highlighting his role in securing billions in federal funding for Louisiana infrastructure, broadband, coastal restoration and disaster response—often by taking politically risky votes.

Cassidy remains unapologetic about decisions that alienated parts of his base, including his vote to convict Donald Trump after Jan. 6 and his support for President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

Supporters argue that independence made him a more effective senator, pointing to local projects and emergency aid he helped deliver across the state. But in a GOP primary shaped by Trump loyalty and a more conservative electorate, those accomplishments may not matter as much as ideological purity. The race could become a referendum not just on Cassidy, but on whether Louisiana Republicans still value results-driven governance over strict partisan alignment.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.