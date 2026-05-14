Beyond the suburbs: The rise of the exurbs

As America’s overall population growth slows, the country’s hottest boomtowns are increasingly found far beyond major city centers, The Wall Street Journal writes.

New census data shows fast-growing exurbs in Texas, Arizona and North Carolina outpacing the big metros they orbit, fueled by cheaper housing, sprawling master-planned communities and shifting migration patterns.

In some cases, smaller fringe cities are adding more residents than the urban cores themselves, even as places like Dallas, Boston and Phoenix see slower growth or population declines.

The trend suggests a continued reshaping of where Americans want to live—and where businesses, developers and infrastructure planners may need to focus next. For employers, the migration could influence everything from workforce availability and commuting patterns to retail demand and future investment decisions, as population momentum increasingly shifts to the edges of metropolitan America rather than the downtowns that once defined regional growth.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.