Ben Heroman on the ups and downs of working with family

Growing up in the family floral business, Ben Heroman learned many valuable lessons as a child that he still leans on today as part of the company’s executive leadership team, Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight feature.

Among Heroman’s early experiences: Helping his father map out routes for deliveries on Valentine’s Day when he was still in middle school.

“It taught me the knowledge of the streets of Baton Rouge that I still rely on today, but more importantly, the value of hard work,” he says.

Outside work, the 39-year-old husband and father of five enjoys golfing, salt water fishing, family activities and being an active member of The Chapel.

Read the full Executive Spotlight feature. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

What’s the best part of working in a family business and what’s the worst part?

The best part for me is working side-by-side with my father, brother and cousin to build a business. The camaraderie and togetherness that exists within the family framework when you set goals, work together to achieve them—and then celebrate together when you do—is a really great thing. The hardest part is being able to separate the family and the business. During business hours this means that you have to really work to handle all situations as the business requires despite the family ties and emotional impact they have. Outside of the business, it means that we have to be able to draw boundaries so that every family get-together doesn’t become a business meeting (if you ask our wives, this one is probably sometimes easier said than done).

Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.