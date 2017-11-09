Beer lovers: Go downtown this weekend for the Cap City Beer Fest

If you love beer, food and dogs, the Cap City Beer Fest is right up your alley.

The Companion Animal Alliance, Baton Rouge’s animal shelter, is sponsoring the third annual beer festival this Sunday, 225 Dine writes in its latest newsletter. A ticket, which costs $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP, gets you a sampling glass for unlimited beer from more than 30 breweries and homebrewers. The festival will feature new breweries hailing from Houston, Colorado and California, along with a host of Louisiana breweries.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday at the intersection of 4th Street and Spanish Town Road downtown. Rouge-A-Roux’s, Mestizo and Jambalaya by Shake are some of the vendors serving up food at the festival.

Not sure where to start? 225 suggests trying one of Tin Roof’s recent releases, Blood Orange Voodoo Pale Ale, or Bayou Teche’s new, sour-style ale, Tart Side of the Teche Cherry Sour. Also on the “give it a taste” list is the Bourbon Barrel Hellfighter from Karbach—this porter-style beer pairs a malt character with hints of chocolate and vanilla.

