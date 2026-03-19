Be counted among the Capital Region’s top private companies

Each year, Business Report ranks the Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region — one of our most anticipated and widely read features. It’s the definitive look at the companies driving growth, investment and job creation across our market.

If your company is privately held and headquartered in the Capital Region, we want to hear from you.

Submitting your information ensures your company is considered for inclusion — and places your business alongside the region’s most influential organizations. Companies are ranked by revenue, with key details such as top executives, employee growth, and products and services also featured.

Participating companies appear in Business Report’s Top 100 Private Companies special edition, published each July, and are incorporated into our Data Center — referenced year-round by business leaders, professionals and organizations tracking the Capital Region market.

Submit your company’s information to be considered for this year’s rankings here.