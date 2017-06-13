Baton Rouge mortgage delinquencies rise in March

More Baton Rouge homeowners struggled to pay their mortgages in March as year over year delinquency rates for loans 30 and 90 days late increased, a CoreLogic analysis found.

Early stage delinquencies—mortgages between 30 and 59 days late—increased to 7.6% in Baton Rouge, up from 7.3% in March 2016. Serious delinquencies—those 90 days or more past due—increased to 4.1%, up from last year’s 3.2%, according to CoreLogic, a global property information and analytics firm.

The area’s foreclosure inventory rate, the number of homes in foreclosure as a proportion of active loans, remained steady at 0.9%.

Though Baton Rouge saw mortgage delinquency rates increase, Louisiana’s early stage and serious delinquencies fell. Mortgages 30 days late across the state fell to 7.3% in March, from 7.9% the previous year, and payments 90-plus days late declined to 3.6%, from 3.7%.

Nationally, 4.4% of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency in March, according to the report, a slight decline from the same period last year. Early stage delinquencies fell to 1.7% and serious delinquencies dropped to .59%.

“Dropping delinquency and foreclosure rates reflect the beneficial impact of stringent post-crisis underwriting standards as well as better fundamentals such as higher employment, household formation and home price gains,” Frank Martell, CoreLogic’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect these positive trends to continue as the industry shifts its focus toward solving supply shortages and looming affordability crises in an increasing number of markets.”

View the full report.