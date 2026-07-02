Baton Rouge lifestyle brand broadens its reach with Nordstrom rollout

Baton Rouge-based lifestyle brand Sunshine Society has launched at Nordstrom, the latest step in the brand’s rapid national expansion.

Founded by Lexie Polito and Alli Sims, Sunshine Society is now carried by more than 300 retailers across the country. The brand is known for its colorful loungewear, sleepwear and accessories.

“We started Sunshine Society because we couldn’t find the products we were constantly looking for ourselves. … To see Sunshine Society with Nordstrom is both humbling and incredibly exciting,” Polito said in a statement.

The Nordstrom launch follows Sunshine Society’s addition to the Bloomingdale’s lineup in 2025.

Polito says the company’s growth has exceeded the founders’ expectations but is careful to note that the brand’s expanding retail footprint is not the only measure of success.

“What makes us most proud isn’t the number of stores,” she says. “It’s hearing from customers who tell us our products make them smile, help them create memories with their daughters or simply bring a little sunshine to their day.”

Sunshine Society’s products are now available through the brand’s website, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.