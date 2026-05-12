Baton Rouge entrepreneur rebuilds life one loaf at a time

After surviving three heart attacks and open-heart surgery, Baton Rouge entrepreneur Matt Bolton traded the industrial construction business for a slower—but no less demanding—second act in artisan breadmaking, 225 writes.

What began as a sourdough hobby in retirement has grown into BlueRabbit Bakehouse, a Jefferson Highway bakery drawing weekend lines for its small-batch loaves, spreads and English muffins. Bolton, who mills much of his own flour and currently produces about 200 loaves each Saturday, is part of a broader wave of cottage food entrepreneurs turning passion projects into viable businesses.

His journey reflects both the resilience of small business reinvention and growing consumer appetite for handcrafted, locally made food products.

With a loyal following already established through farmers markets, BlueRabbit recently expanded into its own brick-and-mortar space, sharing room with fellow local ventures Next Chapter Coffee Company and Crumb and Get It.

Read the full story from 225.