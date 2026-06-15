Baton Rouge interior designers blend style and value

Baton Rouge interior designers are creating spaces intended to balance cost considerations with visual appeal and long-term functionality.

A new feature in Business Report’s Real Estate Report edition showcases these designers.

McMillin Interiors focuses on timeless, family-centered renovations, blending classic design with personalized, colorful details in kitchens and living spaces.

TIEK BYDAY brings bold, expressive energy to commercial spaces like Mother’s Lounge in downtown Baton Rouge, mixing retro styles and vivid design inspiration to create immersive, personality-driven environments.

Rachel Cannon Limited Interiors emphasizes color-rich, contemporary interiors tailored to clients’ lifestyles, balancing bold personal expression with clean, timeless structure—whether for family homes or professional office spaces.

And Ty Larkins Interiors blends historic and modern influences, designing sophisticated, book-inspired libraries and custom homes that combine traditional architectural grandeur with contemporary, livable layouts.

Overall, the piece describes how local designers use storytelling, personality, and planning in their approach to designing spaces.

Read the full story.