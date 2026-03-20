Baton Rouge casinos are having a much better year

Baton Rouge’s casino market bounced back in February after a slight January dip, with all three riverboats reporting month-over-month gains and the market continuing to outperform year-ago levels.

Combined revenue totaled $26.5 million in February, up 5.6% from January’s $25.1 million and 17.3% higher than February 2025.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge led the market with $13.9 million in revenue, a 5% increase from January and a slight gain over February 2025. The Queen Baton Rouge posted $7.9 million, up 7.2% from January but down 4.7% from a year ago.

Bally’s Baton Rouge continued its dramatic year-over-year growth, generating $4.7 million — up 4.6% from January and a massive jump from just $506,000 in February 2025, reflecting its ongoing ramp-up since opening as a land-based casino in December.

The Queen drew the most visitors with 95,794 guests, followed by L’Auberge with 91,181 and Bally’s with 90,460.

Statewide, Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos generated $158.7 million in February, up 3.3% from January and 6% higher than a year ago. The Lake Charles market led the state with $57 million, followed by Shreveport-Bossier at $49 million.