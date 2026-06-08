Baton Rouge brick company rebrands through Ascension acquisition

Cocreham Brick has rebranded as The Brick Company and acquired Gonzales-based Economy Brick, a move that expands the Baton Rouge company’s footprint into Ascension Parish and strengthens its position in Louisiana’s building materials market.

The company, which has operated in Louisiana under the Cocreham Brick name for more than 75 years, announced the rebrand and acquisition earlier this month.

With the acquisition, The Brick Company becomes one of the state’s largest brick distributors, according to a company news release. The company supplies brick, natural stone, manufactured stone, pavers, outdoor living products and masonry accessories to builders, contractors, designers and homeowners across Louisiana.

“The addition of Economy Brick is a natural fit for us,” owner Kyle Edenfield said in a statement. “It allows us to expand into new areas while strengthening the level of service and product availability our customers expect. We’re proud to bring these two operations together and continue building something strong for the future.”

Company leaders say customers will continue working with the same staff and receiving the same level of service, while benefiting from a broader product selection and expanded distribution network.

The Brick Company plans to continue investing in inventory, customer experience and community relationships as it grows.

The Brick Company’s Baton Rouge location is on Airline Highway across from Audi Baton Rouge. The Ascension location is on Edenborn Avenue in Gonzales near East Caldwell Street.