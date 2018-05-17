Bardwell Construction moving forward with south Baton Rouge neighborhood

Baton Rouge homebuilder Scott Bardwell is moving forward with plans to build 41 homes at Vintage Place, a new neighborhood on the corner of Jones Creek and Tiger Bend roads.

Bardwell Construction Co., an LLC managed by Bardwell, purchased the lots for $2.4 million, or approximately $59,000 per lot, in a deal that closed this week with BDC Jones Creek LLC, Bardwell’s development company.

The homes will be priced between $259,000 to $319,000 with sizes ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.

The neighborhood is inspired by the city’s historic neighborhoods with a modern take with the homes’ designs reflecting 1920s American cottages, according to the Bardwell Homes website.

Construction is slated to begin in June and the first homes will be ready in September.