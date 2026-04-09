As HOA fees surge, buyers are rethinking what they can afford 

Surging homeowners association fees are becoming a major pressure point in the U.S. housing market, compounding affordability challenges as home prices and mortgage rates remain elevated, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Monthly HOA and condo fees have climbed sharply since 2019, in some cases doubling and even surpassing mortgage payments for owners. The increases are being driven by rising insurance costs, labor expenses, building maintenance and stricter safety requirements, particularly in states like Florida.

For buyers, these added costs are narrowing options and pushing many out of the market altogether, contributing to a slowdown in condo sales. For existing homeowners, higher dues and unexpected special assessments for major repairs are forcing difficult financial trade-offs, from cutting spending to delaying moves.

While HOAs can provide value through shared maintenance and amenities, the steady upward trajectory of fees is reshaping how buyers evaluate affordability. With little expectation that these costs will decline, industry experts warn HOA fees are becoming a long-term factor weighing on housing demand and financial stability.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.