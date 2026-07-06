As federal support fades, states double down on offshore wind’s promise

President Donald Trump’s administration has significantly slowed the growth of the U.S. offshore wind industry by halting permits, canceling clean energy funding and tax credits, and offering developers billions of dollars to surrender their federal offshore wind leases, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Because nearly all offshore wind projects are located in federally controlled waters, the federal government has broad authority to delay or block new developments. These actions have created uncertainty for energy companies, causing some to reconsider long-term investments in offshore wind.

Meanwhile, many East Coast states, including New York and Maryland, continue to view offshore wind as essential to meeting ambitious climate goals, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and addressing rising electricity demand driven by population growth, data centers and artificial intelligence.

The Interior Department has finalized four lease buyout agreements worth more than $2.5 billion, including a $129 million deal with Duke Energy, prompting seven states to sue the administration over what they argue are illegal lease cancellations and unauthorized compensation.

California has also announced plans to file a similar lawsuit. Although courts have overturned federal stop-work orders on five offshore wind projects already under construction, allowing them to continue, dozens of planned projects remain stalled.

Supporters of offshore wind argue that it provides a reliable source of clean electricity, especially during periods when solar generation is low, and that costs are expected to decline as supply chains and infrastructure improve. Recognizing that federal opposition will delay many planned projects, states are adjusting their short-term energy strategies by investing in battery storage and expanding support for nuclear power while maintaining their long-term commitment to offshore wind.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.