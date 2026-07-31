America’s startup boom is real, but it’s not creating as many jobs as in the past

The U.S. saw a record 3.23 million business applications in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total since Census Bureau tracking began in 2005 and 12.1% higher than the same period in 2025, Inc. reports.

However, only about 184,000, or 5.7%, are projected to become businesses with payroll within a year.

The data has sparked debate over whether the surge reflects real business growth or simply more people filing paperwork. While the Census Bureau projects 14.9% more new payroll businesses from 2026 applications than from 2025, applications that included a planned date to begin paying wages fell 18.6%, suggesting fewer founders are immediately planning to hire.

Critics, including Ed Elson of Prof G Markets, argue the boom may be overstated because many applications represent side projects, hobbies or solo ventures rather than traditional employers.

However, experts note that a business does not need employees to be legitimate. Many entrepreneurs intentionally build small, owner-operated companies and research shows most new entrepreneurs prefer staying small rather than pursuing rapid growth.

The rise of AI is also changing entrepreneurship. Startups like AuthAI demonstrate how founders can build and operate companies with minimal staff by using AI tools instead of hiring employees early. These businesses may be real and valuable even if they do not create payroll jobs immediately.

Inc. has the full story.