America’s homeownership rate may not be what you think

The way the U.S. measures homeownership may overstate how many adults actually own homes, The Washington Post reports.

The traditional homeownership rate counts homes, not people, so if 65% of occupied homes are owned by the residents, the country is said to have a 65% homeownership rate.

A different measure, the Homeowners-to-Population Ratio, HPOP, looks at the percentage of adults who personally live in a home they own. By this measure, only about 53% of U.S. adults are homeowners.

The difference comes from adults who live in owner-occupied homes but do not own them, such as adult children living with parents, relatives sharing a home or people renting space from homeowners. The largest contributor is the growing number of young adults living in their parents’ homes.

Homeownership patterns have also shifted over time. Younger adults are finding it harder to buy homes, while older adults are remaining in their homes longer. HPOP data shows significant differences by age, marital status and other demographic factors, offering a clearer picture of who actually owns property.

While this measure provides new insight into housing trends, it does not mean that half of Americans will always be renters or nonowners. Many people become homeowners at some point in their lives, but they may not own a home at any specific moment.

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