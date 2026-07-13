American Safety inks six-year pact to provide ground transport for LSU sports teams

The LSU athletic department has announced a six-year partnership with Louisiana-based American Safety, naming the company the official ground transportation provider of LSU Athletics.

American Safety will provide transportation services for LSU teams traveling to games and events, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball, as well as game day transportation for Mike the Tiger.

The partnership carries special significance for American Safety founder, President and CEO Corey Rosales, an LSU graduate who credits the university with helping shape his leadership and business approach. Founded in 2019 in Belle Chasse, American Safety provides transportation, environmental services, disaster response and industrial solutions to commercial and industrial clients.

The company has grown to more than 25 locations across nine states and operates a fleet of more than 400 vehicles, including luxury motorcoaches, buses, shuttles, black cars and SUVs.

American Safety ranked No. 2 on the 2025 LSU 100 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by LSU alumni. As part of the partnership, the company will launch its “Points for Disaster Relief” campaign, donating funds for every LSU football point scored to support Louisiana communities impacted by natural disasters.

The partnership expands American Safety’s presence in sports and major events, adding LSU to its existing relationships with organizations including the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and Tulane.