Amazon weighs direct sales of AI chips in challenge to Nvidia’s dominance

Amazon is exploring a major expansion of its artificial intelligence chip business by considering direct sales of its custom AI processors to outside companies, Bloomberg reports.

The initiative centers on Trainium, a family of chips designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to Nvidia’s dominant graphics processors for training and running AI models. Until now, Amazon has primarily used these chips within its cloud computing platform, where customers access them as a service rather than purchasing the hardware directly.

A direct-sales strategy would mark a significant shift, positioning Amazon not only as a cloud provider but also as a semiconductor vendor competing more directly in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

The company believes many customers are seeking alternatives to Nvidia, particularly solutions that can offer better performance relative to cost as demand for AI computing continues to surge.

The move reflects a broader trend among large technology companies that are investing heavily in custom silicon to reduce dependence on external suppliers and gain more control over the economics of AI computing.

Amazon’s chip business has already grown into a multibillion-dollar operation, supported by major AI developers that use its hardware through cloud services. Selling chips directly could open a much larger market opportunity and create a new revenue stream beyond cloud computing.

If pursued, the strategy could increase competition in the AI hardware sector, challenge Nvidia’s market dominance and give enterprises more options for building and operating large-scale AI systems. The discussions remain preliminary, but they highlight how central custom chips have become to the future of artificial intelligence.

Bloomberg has the full story.