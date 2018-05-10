Albemarle completes $416M sale of Baton Rouge-based operations

Steve Sanoski | @SteveSanoski
May 10, 2018

Specialty chemical maker Albemarle has further severed ties with Baton Rouge, where it was formerly headquartered, by completing the sale of its polyolefin catalysts and components business.

In a first quarter earnings report released Wednesday afternoon, the company—which moved its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016—says its previously announced $416 million deal with W.R. Grace & Co. closed on April 3.

The purchase by the Maryland-based company includes Albemarle’s product development center in Baton Rouge as well as operations at a South Korea site.

Last year, Albemarle closed its corporate office in downtown Baton Rouge and moved upwards of 200 employees to North Carolina.  

Albemarle reports first quarter net sales of $821.6 million and earnings of $131.8 million, up from $51.2 million in earnings during the first quarter last year.

