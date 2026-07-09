AI’s energy demands are driving America’s nuclear revival

The U.S. is experiencing a renewed interest in nuclear power, driven by the rapid growth of AI data centers and strong support from the Trump administration, Bloomberg reports.

AI data centers require massive amounts of reliable, around-the-clock electricity, and their share of U.S. power consumption could rise from about 5% today to as much as 17% by 2030.

Unlike solar and wind energy, which depend on weather conditions, nuclear power provides constant, carbon-free electricity, making it an attractive option for technology companies seeking dependable energy while meeting clean energy goals. As a result, companies such as Microsoft, Google and Meta have signed long-term agreements to purchase nuclear-generated electricity and are investing in advanced reactor technologies.

The Trump administration has further accelerated this nuclear revival by setting ambitious goals to quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity by 2050 and supporting the construction of new reactors through more than $80 billion in funding. The administration has also sought to streamline the regulatory approval process, reducing licensing timelines and encouraging the development of advanced reactor designs.

At the same time, several previously retired nuclear plants, including Palisades, Three Mile Island and Duane Arnold, are being restarted because refurbishing existing facilities is generally faster and less expensive than building new ones.

Much of the industry’s optimism centers on small modular reactors, SMRs, which are designed to be smaller, safer and less costly than traditional nuclear plants. These reactors can be manufactured in factories, assembled on-site and feature passive safety systems that reduce the risk of overheating.

Although only a few SMR designs have received regulatory approval and widespread commercial deployment is not expected until the early 2030s, major technology companies are already investing in their development to secure future power supplies. In Louisiana, Turner Industries announced in April it will expand nuclear fabrication capabilities at its facilities in New Iberia and Port Allen, a project expected to create 1,000 direct jobs as Louisiana positions itself to capture growth in advanced nuclear manufacturing.

The U.S. is also working to strengthen its domestic uranium supply chain, reducing dependence on Russian fuel and expanding production of specialized fuels needed for advanced reactors.

While challenges such as high costs, regulatory hurdles, radioactive waste management and fuel supply remain, growing electricity demand from AI and federal policy support have positioned nuclear energy as a key part of the nation’s future energy strategy.

Bloomberg has the full story.