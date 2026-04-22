Air Liquide is betting $350M on Louisiana as a manufacturing hub

Air Liquide, a global leader in industrial gases, technologies and services, announced it will invest more than $350 million in Louisiana to expand production capacity and pipeline infrastructure—its latest major bet on the state as a hub for next-generation American manufacturing.

The centerpiece of the expansion is a new air separation unit to be built at the existing Koch Methanol facility in St. James Parish. The unit will produce the oxygen, nitrogen and argon required by Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel, a new low-carbon steel facility that represents a landmark in domestic industrial decarbonization efforts. Air Liquide will also extend its pipeline infrastructure along the Mississippi River corridor, increasing capacity and efficiency at the current site.

“This partnership with HPLS reflects Air Liquide’s commitment to supporting industrial decarbonization in the U.S.,” an Air Liquide spokesperson said in a statement. “By leveraging our extensive Mississippi River infrastructure and high-efficiency technologies, we are delivering solutions that ensure both superior reliability and the flexibility required for HPLS’s pioneering green steel production.”

The announcement adds to an already substantial footprint in Louisiana. The company has operated in the state for more than 60 years, with over $470 million invested in recent years alone. It currently maintains more than 35 locations, employs over 500 people and runs a 500-mile pipeline network serving key industries across the state.

Read the full story from 10/12 Industry Report.