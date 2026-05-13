AI fears fuel demand for faster, cheaper business degrees

As applications soften and AI anxiety reshapes career planning, business schools are increasingly slashing tuition to lure students into specialized graduate programs, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Institutions including Purdue, UC Irvine, Johns Hopkins and Washington University in St. Louis are offering steep discounts, scholarships and AI-focused degrees aimed at working professionals and recent graduates seeking an edge in a turbulent job market.

Traditional two-year MBA programs, once seen as a reliable career reset, are losing appeal as workers cling to existing jobs and opt for shorter, more targeted credentials they can pursue while employed. International demand has also weakened amid concerns over tighter U.S. visa policies.

For students, the discounts can mean tens of thousands in savings and a lower-risk path to upskilling. But for universities already under financial strain, the strategy raises questions about long-term sustainability as schools increasingly rely on tuition cuts to fill seats in a changing higher education market.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.