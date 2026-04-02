AI can streamline work but dull critical thinking

Artificial intelligence may boost efficiency, but Harvard Business Review warns that careless adoption can undercut the very capabilities that give companies an edge.

The authors warn that people stop thinking for themselves as they lean too heavily on AI-generated analyses and recommendations, weakening judgment and problem-solving. To help counter this, managers should identify the critical human capabilities the company cannot afford to lose, such as judgment under uncertainty, systems thinking, ethical escalation and interpretive reasoning.

Another concern is that important rules and moral choices may get buried inside technical systems, making decisions less transparent and reducing accountability. Managers can combat this by protecting the internal structures that give the organization expertise.

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