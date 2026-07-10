AI boom spins up demand for turbine makers

A small group of specialized manufacturers is benefiting from surging demand for turbine blades and vanes used in aircraft engines and gas turbines that power AI data centers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Western production of these highly complex components is concentrated among four companies: Howmet Aerospace, Berkshire Hathaway-owned Precision Castparts, Consolidated Precision Products and DPC Holdings’ Doncasters Group.

These parts are among the most difficult industrial components to produce because they must withstand extreme heat, pressure and rotational forces. The same manufacturing expertise supports both aerospace and power generation markets.

Demand is rising as airlines face long aircraft backlogs and data centers require more electricity generating capacity. Companies such as Howmet have seen strong growth, with increased sales from commercial aerospace and gas turbines, while spare-parts demand has also grown as airlines and power operators keep existing equipment running longer. Limited competition, long production lead times and high technical barriers have given manufacturers pricing power, helping improve profit margins.

The main risk is overbuilding capacity as companies respond to AI-related demand. However, expansion is constrained by the industry’s high costs, specialized equipment needs, skilled labor requirements and limited supplies of key materials such as nickel, titanium, cobalt and vanadium.

Past downturns, including Berkshire Hathaway’s large write-down on Precision Castparts, have also made companies cautious about expanding too aggressively. Investors have rewarded these companies, especially Howmet, whose stock has risen sharply as expectations for continued growth increase.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.