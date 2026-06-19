Aging infrastructure seen as key factor behind rise in US chemical accidents

Serious chemical accidents in the U.S. have been increasing in both frequency and severity, with recent data showing over 100 major incidents in a single year that led to dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries, The Wall Street Journal reports.

These events have included fires, tank failures, explosions and toxic chemical releases, sometimes forcing large nearby communities to evacuate. In several cases, the scale of the incidents has raised concerns about the potential for catastrophic harm when industrial systems fail.

A key factor behind this trend is aging industrial infrastructure. Many chemical plants, storage tanks and processing facilities were built decades ago and are operating beyond their original design life.

As equipment ages, risks such as corrosion, mechanical failure and system breakdown become more likely, especially when maintenance is delayed or reduced. Cost-cutting measures and deferred upgrades have also contributed to weakening safety margins in some facilities.

Regulatory oversight is another issue. Not all hazardous chemicals and facilities fall under the most stringent federal safety programs, leaving gaps in monitoring and prevention. In addition, enforcement can be inconsistent, and safety requirements may vary depending on the type of facility and materials involved.

Some facilities have also experienced repeated incidents, suggesting that known hazards are not always fully corrected after initial failures.

The pattern points to a growing strain on the chemical safety system in the U.S. A combination of aging infrastructure, uneven regulation and maintenance challenges has increased the likelihood that accidents will continue occurring, and potentially becoming more dangerous, unless significant improvements are made to prevention and oversight practices.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.