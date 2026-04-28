Aerospace incentives package heads to Landry as project speculation builds

Louisiana lawmakers have approved the package of incentives aimed at attracting aerospace investment to the state, advancing legislation supporters say could position Louisiana to compete for major spaceflight and manufacturing projects, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Two bills passed unanimously Monday and now head to Gov. Jeff Landry, creating new tax incentives and reinforcing existing property tax exemptions for qualifying aerospace companies.

One measure offers sales tax rebates for projects that create at least 200 jobs and invest $1 billion or more, while another clarifies aerospace manufacturers can access the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

The push comes as state officials, bound by nondisclosure agreements, remain tight-lipped about the specific projects Louisiana is pursuing. Lawmakers have suggested the incentives package is designed to make the state more competitive as aerospace investment grows across the Southeast.

Additional proposals moving through the Legislature would shield some aerospace operations from nuisance lawsuits and make certain records confidential. Supporters have likened the effort to the incentive framework that preceded Meta’s $20 billion data center project in Richland Parish, fueling speculation Louisiana could be laying groundwork for another major economic development win.

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