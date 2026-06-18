Acadiana wins national grant to expand manufacturing workforce training

Acadiana has been awarded a national grant aimed at expanding and improving workforce training in the manufacturing sector, with the goal of building a stronger pipeline of skilled workers for regional industry needs, 10/12 Industry Report reports.

The funding will be used to scale up local training programs that prepare residents for in-demand manufacturing jobs.

These programs focus on practical, hands-on instruction and industry-recognized certifications, helping participants quickly gain the skills needed for roles such as machining, production operations, equipment maintenance and other advanced manufacturing positions. The emphasis is on shortening the time it takes for trainees to move from education into stable employment.

A key part of the initiative is improving collaboration between employers and workforce development partners, including local schools and training providers. By aligning curriculum and training opportunities more closely with real-world industry requirements, officials hope to reduce mismatches between available jobs and worker skills.

Supporters of the grant say it will help address persistent labor shortages in manufacturing while also strengthening the broader regional economy.

By expanding access to technical training and creating clearer career pathways, the program aims to increase long-term job readiness and attract more workers into skilled trades in Acadiana.

10/12 Industry Report has the full story.