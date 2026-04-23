A timber giant’s $1B bet on AI

Weyerhaeuser is betting artificial intelligence can transform one of America’s oldest industries, using data, automation and digital mapping to boost productivity and help double annual profits by the end of the decade, independent of lumber prices.

As The Wall Street Journal writes, the timber giant is deploying AI across operations, from monitoring mill equipment and optimizing truck routes to matching production with demand in real time. It is also building a digital twin of its vast timberlands using satellite imagery, drones and lidar to improve forest management and guide long-term harvesting decisions.

The company is exploring autonomous logging equipment and leveraging decades of forestry data to improve yields and efficiency.

Executives say the strategy could generate roughly $1 billion in added annual profits.

The effort reflects how traditional industrial companies are increasingly applying AI beyond Silicon Valley, using the technology not just for experimentation, but as a core lever for operational performance, cost savings and long-term growth.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.