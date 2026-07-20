A student loan crisis is escalating as defaults surge nationwide

Defaults on student loans have surged across the U.S., reaching record levels as borrowers struggle to keep up with payments.

The numbers have spiked since payments came due again following a lengthy pause intended to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today around 9.5 million people—or 1 in 5 federal student loan borrowers—are in default, meaning they are more than nine months behind on their payments.

While credit scores can suffer when borrowers are just a few months behind, entering default brings the possibility of more serious consequences, including garnished wages or Social Security payments. For now, the Trump administration has held off on such involuntary collections.

Despair is on the rise, advocates say.

“Folks are struggling to make ends meet and cover all the rising costs of everything else. The growing student loan bills are making things worse and folks are falling behind,” says Aissa Canchola Bañez, policy director for the advocacy group Protect Borrowers.

Many of the states with the highest concentrations of defaulted borrowers are in the South, an AP analysis found.

Mississippi has the nation’s highest default rate at 28.3%, and others near the top include Louisiana, Alabama, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. Rounding out the 15 states with the highest default rates are Alaska, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico and Nevada.

Of those states, New Mexico was the only one Republican President Donald Trump didn’t win in 2024.

“These are folks who live in states that President Trump won in the previous election,” Bañez said. “And why I bring that up is, you know, there’s a lot of misconceptions and tropes about who student loan borrowers are, and who are the ones who are falling behind.”

She said many are “working-class folks who just cannot keep up with these bills on top of everything else.”

The Associated Press has the full story.