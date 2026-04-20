A new player is entering Baton Rouge’s coffee café scene

A new café concept is opening its doors in Baton Rouge, as Le Rêve opens Monday in the Southdowns Village shopping center on Perkins Road, 225 writes.

The venture, led by owner Brad Mire, repurposes the former Southfin location into a French-inspired café featuring beans from Lafayette-based Rêve Coffee Roasters.

Le Rêve’s model combines a streamlined menu of coffee drinks, pastries and light fare with an operational focus on convenience, including a “digital” drive-thru designed for mobile pre-orders rather than traditional queuing.

Beyond efficiency, the concept is positioned as a neighborhood gathering space, with seating and design aimed at encouraging customers to stay, work or meet. Mire says the goal is to deliver a simple, high-quality menu while creating a place for both quick visits and longer stays.

With a mix of dine-in appeal and grab-and-go functionality, Le Rêve adds another locally owned option to the city’s growing café scene.

225 has the full story.