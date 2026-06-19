A multiphase effort is underway to restore downtown’s urban tree canopy

Downtown Baton Rouge is in the early stages of a coordinated effort to rebuild its urban tree canopy by planting new street trees in empty sidewalk “tree wells” where older trees have died or been removed, 225 reports.

A recent survey of the downtown area identified thousands of existing trees and highlighted gaps where canopy coverage is missing or declining. In response, local partners—including city agencies and environmental groups—began a phased replanting project, starting with about 100 new trees placed in roughly 150 vacant planting spots.

The goal is to restore shade and environmental benefits downtown. New trees are chosen based on their ability to handle urban conditions like heat, compacted soil and limited growing space. The plan also emphasizes planting a variety of species to reduce the risk of pests or disease wiping out large sections of the canopy.

Beyond aesthetics, the project is aimed at reducing urban heat, improving air quality, managing stormwater runoff and making the downtown area more comfortable and attractive for walking and business activity.

This is just the first phase, with additional planting and ongoing maintenance planned to gradually fill remaining gaps and strengthen the long-term health of the downtown tree canopy.

225 has the full story.