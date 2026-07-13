A mentor and a mid-century house: The story behind one boomerang’s return

John Musso, a 41-year-old Baton Rouge native, returned home in 2023 after building a successful Manhattan luxury real estate career.

While affordability, familiar culture and quality-of-life factors helped in luring him back, a mid-century modern home with a pool in the Jefferson Bocage neighborhood was the initial draw. The home’s owner, 93-year-old real estate veteran Betty Phelps, soon became his landlord, friend and mentor.

Musso had spent several years with luxury firm Douglas Elliman, where he was part of a team that achieved $650 million in residential sales. After leaving New York during the pandemic and spending time in Miami, he returned to Baton Rouge for Christmas in late 2022 and unexpectedly found a reason to stay. Phelps recognized his talent and encouraged him to earn his Louisiana real estate license, which he completed in late 2025.

In January, Musso joined Coldwell Banker One, the company Phelps founded. He credits her discipline, work ethic and passion for real estate as an inspiration, while Phelps believes his personality, communication skills and Baton Rouge roots position him for success in a relationship-driven market.

The story reflects a larger challenge for Baton Rouge: attracting and retaining young professionals. Musso’s return illustrates how personal relationships, community connections and quality-of-life opportunities can influence whether people choose to come back and stay.

Phelps’ own career demonstrates the importance of persistence and relationships. After entering real estate unexpectedly, she built a decades-long career, eventually leading Coldwell Banker One. Her mentorship of Musso reflects the same relationship-focused approach that shaped her success.

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