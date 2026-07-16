A commitment to reliability fuels Trash Rangers’ rapid business growth

Trash Rangers began in 2018 when Jake Poche identified a need for more reliable, customer-focused waste services in Ascension Parish, Ascension Business Report reports.

Built on the promise of showing up when it says it will, the locally owned company has grown from a residential garbage service into a regional waste provider serving communities throughout the Capital Region.

Led by Poche and co-owners Jimmy and James Boyce, Trash Rangers now employs 54 people, serves about 27,000 residential customers each week and has approximately 1,600 commercial accounts. After expanding into Livingston Parish as a result of customer demand, the company launched commercial services in 2023, quickly growing its front-load dumpster and roll-off operations across a roughly 50-mile radius.

The company has continued to expand by offering additional services, including portable sanitation solutions such as portable toilets, hand-washing stations, holding tanks and luxury restroom trailers.

Growth in residential development, new businesses and industrial construction throughout the region has created new opportunities for the company.

Despite its expansion, Trash Rangers says its biggest competitive advantage remains its local presence. Poche emphasizes that customers work directly with a local team rather than an out-of-state call center, allowing the company to provide more personal service. The company’s long-term goal is to continue growing while maintaining the reliable, community-focused service that built its reputation from the beginning.

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