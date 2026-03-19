A banner year for giving: BRAF surpasses a $70M milestone

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation marked its highest year for philanthropy since its founding at its annual meeting Thursday night, with local donors contributing more than $70 million to charitable funds and $54 million granted back into the community.

The organization has distributed more than $750 million to charitable causes since 1964, according to BRAF President and CEO Chris Meyer.

At the meeting, Meyer shared that the foundation engaged thousands of local residents through Plan BR III community planning efforts, met with more than 200 nonprofits in the Capital Area, and issued its first round of competitive grant funding in nearly a decade in 2025.

At the gathering, the foundation also presented the 25th annual John W. Barton Sr. Awards for Excellence in Nonprofit Management to George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way, and Murelle Harrison, executive director of the Gardere Initiative. Jonathan Grimes, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, received the Rising Star Award for emerging nonprofit leaders.

Kevin Knobloch received the Champion for Giving Award. Now in its second year, the award recognizes professional advisers who encourage clients to incorporate philanthropy into financial planning. And Gwen Hamilton received the Marcia Kaplan Kantrow Baton Rouge Visionary Award, becoming the ninth recipient.